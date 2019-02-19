16 things to do in Edmonton this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's some suggestions.

Events

Get behind the controls of nine vintage rides from biplanes to fighter jets at the annual Open Cockpit Day at the Alberta Aviation Museum on Saturday.

Learn more about the weapons used by Vikings in war with live demonstrations at the Royal Alberta Museum Sunday.

Mysterious Barricades, a cross-Canada concert, will feature some of the city's finest musicians in a free event at Convocation Hall Saturday afternoon in support of suicide awareness.

If you've dreamed of flying, then head to Open Cockpit Day at the Alberta Aviation Museum this weekend. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Daughters Day at city hall celebrates some of Alberta's remarkable women. It's on from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The visual art by long time Elton John's songwriting collaborator, Bernie Taupin, is up at the EPCOR tower lobby at 10423-101st St. Reflections is free to tour until Sept. 28. The Rocketman is preforming two shows at Rogers Place at the end of the month.

The 28th annual Die Nasty Annual Soap-A-Thon ​​​​​​is on at the Varscona Theatre with 50-hour non-stop comedy from Friday the 13th at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m.

More than 55 metal artists from across western Canada will display and sell their work Saturday and Sunday at the Reynolds-Alberta Museum in Wetaskiwin.

Festivals

The Kaleido Family Arts Festival on 118th Avenue offers entertainment, visual art and family fun events from Friday to Sunday.

Maria Pace-Wynters one of the artists participating in the Kaleido Family Arts Festival. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Celebrate the squeezebox at Accordion Extravaganza on Friday and Saturday at St. John's Cultural Centre with concerts, workshops and open stages.

Edmonton Burlesque Festival is on at the Myer Horowitz Theatre at the University of Alberta from Thursday to Saturday.

Dig-In is an annual celebration of growing and eating local. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC )

If you love gardening, then head to St. Albert's food festival Dig In for workshops and culinary tours at various venues until Sept. 18.

Vegfest Edmonton celebrates the growing plant-based movement in the region. Go to RE/MAX Field Saturday for food, vegan beer and entertainment.

Sports

Oilers Fan Day is a family-friendly event Saturday at Rogers Place from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The top-ranked table-hockey players in North America compete at the Centennial Challenge Cup at West Edmonton Mall on Saturday.

KO Boxing presents K.O. 87 at the Edmonton Convention Centre Friday night.

Run, walk, ride or roller blade for the annual Terry Fox Run in various locales Sunday including Edmonton's Kinsmen Park.

For more fun features and community events you can tune into Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m. Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.