14 things to do this weekend in Edmonton

It's a back-to-school, back-to-work kinda week but that doesn't mean it's all toil, toil, toil. Here's some ideas to look forward to this weekend.

Outdoors

Billed as a howling good time, the 10th annual Beaglemania has free events, games and a whole lot of beagles Sunday afternoon in Queen Mary Park.

How about a not-so-little art walk? The Strathearn Art Walk has grown to 300 artists and vendors featuring music, food and more. It's on from noon until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Some unique art, crafts, music and more offered at the Strathearn Art Walk. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC )

Harvest of the Past comes to life at the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. compete with food favs, an old-fashioned threshing bee and vintage farm equipment.

Music

The 20th anniversary tour of Rent hits the stage of the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium. The Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning production runs until Sept. 8. Rush tickets are still available.

The 20th Anniversary tour of Rent is in Edmonton for eight shows. (Amy Boyle/Broadway Across Canada)

Sonic Field Day arrives this weekend in Hawrelak Park with headliners July Talk, Sam Roberts Band and Said the Whale.

People are talking about the latest offering at the Mayfield Dinner Theatre. Million Dollar Quartet conjures up a magical night in December 1956 when the stars aligned for a jam session with Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley. The Tony-nominated play runs until the end of October

Over at Festival Place, a mixed bag with Lex Justice: 20th Anniversary Reggae Show on Friday night, followed by a night of Las Vegas-inspired classics with Terrell Edwards and friends on Saturday.

Sports

If you're into running in the dark, then the Ultra Night Run is just the ticket featuring a 5K and 10K neon-lit course with live DJ's pumping out the tunes in Laurier Park Saturday.

Edmonton Eskimos fans want redemption as the team squares off against the Calgary Stampeders in the Labour Day Rematch at Commonwealth Stadium. Kick off is 5 p.m. Saturday. Kids under 17 get in for free.

Edmonton Oil Kings take on the Calgary Hitmen in a preseason game Friday night at Rogers Place.

Food

It's your chance to have Dinner with Canada's Top Chefs. The annal event features 11 Red Seal chefs offering exclusive food and drinks Friday at the Edmonton Convention Centre.

Beer lovers will be flowing into the Ritchie Community Centre for the Edmonton Beer Geeks Anonymous (EBGA) Real Ale Festival. This festival dedicated to cask ale features breweries from across Western Canada runs Saturday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Chinese Benevolent Association is once again hosting the Mid-Autumn Festival in downtown Edmonton. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Catch the Mid-Autumn Festival Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with performances, lantern making and tasty mooncakes at the Edmonton Downtown Farmers Market in the GWG Building at 97th Street and 103rd Avenue.

