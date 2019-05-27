It's over. I know, I don't know where the summer went either. We don't want you to labour over finding things to fill this long weekend so we're hooking you up with a list.

Events

A giant screen and eight, count'em eight, films is the making for the Harry Potter Movie Marathon on from Thursday to Sunday at the Telus World of Science.

On a bathroom break, you could take a gander at the gallery of the gross and all the other classic offerings in the Body Fantastic exhibit. It's your last weekend to catch it before it closes forever.

It was a record-smashing year for Fringe Ticket sales. If you didn't get in the action during the festival, there's always The Holdover Series with performances running at various venues until the end of the month.

The festival is over for another year but Edmonton Fringe Festival holdovers are still delighting crowds in Old Strathcona. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

The way we play it, it's a sport and a party. The Sherbrooke Community League is hosting a Nerf Party on Monday. You can come locked-and-loaded and prepare for play, lunch and a goodie bag.

Festivals

Billed as an event filled with fun, happiness, light and lanterns, the Water Lantern Festival part of Asian Heritage Month and is floating your way on Saturday night in Rundle Park.

Crops growing around the Reynolds-Alberta Museum in Wetaskiwin, Alta., are the backdrop for annual harvest events. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

There's a Sweet Corn Fest on at Prairie Garden in Bon Accord and a Harvest Festival at the Reynolds-Alberta Museum in Wetaskiwin this weekend with a petting zoo, children's carnival and tractor rides. Closer to home, there's corn, a petting zoo and a chance to get lost at the Edmonton Corn Maze.

Music

The annual end of summer tradition continues at the Heritage Amphitheatre of Hawrelak Park for the Symphony Under the Sky Festival with performances from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2. You can expect the classics, including Brahms, but movie music and toe-tappers are also on the ticket.

The sweet sounds of Symphony Under the Sky in Hawrelak Park is the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra's signal that summer is ending. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Fans are running to the hills for the Iron Maiden: The Legacy of the Beast Tour on Friday night in Rogers Place.

They're local and much loved, they're The Melisizwe Brothers and they're playing a special floating show aboard the Edmonton Riverboat on Friday.

Outdoors

If your pooch is looking to hit the pool then you're in luck. with the annual Grosvenor Dog Swim on Monday evening in St. Albert.

Elk Island National Park and the Beaver Hills Dark Sky Preserve is the place to be for the 14th annual Star Party. Milky Way Day is on Sunday with stargazing at the heart of the dark sky preserve east of Edmonton.

The sheep are departing from Legacy Park in Fort Saskatchewan and that means it's time for the annual parade to send them off in style, Monday starting at 10 a.m. from the Fort Heritage Precinct.

The members of the RCMP Musical Ride will draw crowds with stops in Alberta. (Eric Woolliscroft/CBC)

The RCMP Musical Ride is galloping into Heritage Park in Stony Plain on Sunday afternoon.

