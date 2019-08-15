15 things to do this weekend in Edmonton

It's felt a little fallish as of late, which is all the more reason to get out and soak up what you can of the summer. Here are some suggestions that might work for you this weekend.

Festivals

Theatre lovers will be lining up to take in the 38th edition of the Edmonton International Fringe Festival, where outdoor street performances will run alongside more than 250 unique shows playing at almost 50 venues until August 25.

A little dancing and a whole lot of local talent are to be had at the Edmonton Rock Music Festival at the amphitheatre in Hawrelak Park on Friday and Saturday. Headliners are Rick Springfield, Greg Kihn and Tommy Tutone.

FARRM & Friends Festival is on Sunday from noon until 4 p.m., with the local animal rescue organization hosting family yoga, children's activities and a meet-and-greet with pigs, goats, sheep and more.

The stage is set for a good time in historic Old Strathcona, where the Edmonton International Fringe Festival runs from Aug. 15 to 25. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

People who like it, like it a lot. It's Lego and it's at the heart of YEGO the LEGO, a free event building friendships brick by brick all weekend at Mill Woods Town Centre.

The Edmonton International Reggae Jamboree Festival happens Saturday in Louise McKinney Park, while Sylvan Lake is the place to be this weekend for its annual Jazz At The Lake Festival.

Sports

A whole lot of hugs and high-fives will punctuate this weekend's Servus Edmonton Marathon. Spectators will line the streets to cheer on runners when the main event happens Sunday.

It's Frisbee, sort of. The 2019 Canadian Ultimate Championships combines a disc with elements from football and soccer. Competition continues at Ivor Dent Sports Park until Sunday.

The Derby is on this weekend at the Century Mile Racetrack out near the Edmonton International Airport. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

It's the 90th running of the Canadian Derby out at the Century Mile Racetrack and Casino on Sunday.

The Pride of the Northside 4 on 4 Streetball Tournament is in its 11th year and will once again take over the Londonderry outdoor basketball courts for competition Saturday and Sunday.

The 2019 Alberta Indigenous Games continue in Rundle Park until Saturday including sports and special events for Indigenous youth from across the province.

Outdoors

Fresh produce, tasty food and your chance to visit the farm. It's Alberta Open Farm Days with tours, farm-to-table dinners and markets across our province.

The teddy's are taking the train. A teddy bear picnic in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation happens at the Alberta Railway Museum this weekend, with special events like a scavenger hunt, crafts and free snacks.

Stephen Yakimets, the president of the Alberta Railway Museum, looks on as excited visitors take is the exhibits. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

A celebration of pioneer roots is at the heart of Ukrainian Day, Sunday at the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village.

Stony Plain Cowboy Gathering returns to Stony Plain with story tellin', music and poetry from Friday to Sunday.