14 things to do this weekend in Edmonton

It's a festival city weekend big time. Don't believe me? Look at the list.

Festivals

Celebrate the North Saskatchewan River with EPCOR Riverfest featuring river valley activities like cycling, hiking and paddling.

Not far from the riverbank, the Edmonton Convention Centre hosts the Japanese anime festival Animethon 26 featuring cosplayers, voice actors and game-playing popular culture from Friday to Sunday.

Edmonton's Caribbean Arts Festival, Cariwest, celebrates 35 years. Capital Plaza will be filled all weekend with food vendors, live entertainment and a carnival atmosphere.

And celebrating the big four-O is the Edmonton Folk Music Festival. The sea of tarps returns Thursday to Gallagher Park with headliners Brandi Carlile, Hozier, Blue Rodeo and more.

Outdoors

The Samson Cree Nation hosts a traditional powwow until Sunday at Bear Park in Maskwacis.

You can find some dark sky and look up! Catch the Perseids meteor shower at a pajama party Friday night at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden.

Last year's Perseid meteor shower over western Canada was something else and the PJ Party at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden is hoping for more of the same Friday night. (Submitted by Alan Dyer/AmazingSky.com)

Rock'n August is a combo of cars and music and fundraiser for the Alberta Diabetes Foundation on now until Saturday at various venues in St. Albert.

Bon Accord Harvest Days features slo-pitch, pancakes, pony rides and petting zoo, all leading up to fireworks on Saturday.

The American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio comes to Mill Woods Town Centre from Thursday to Monday, with a Las Vegas big-top-style show.

Sports

The Edmonton Stingers basketball team hoping to extend their 9-game winning streak against the Saskatchewan Rattlers Thursday night at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

The Edmonton Eskimos take on the Ottawa Redblacks at Commonwealth Stadium Friday night.

FC Edmonton taking on Pacific FC at Clarke Stadium Saturday afternoon.

EPCOR Riverfest is on in Edmonton's Laurier Park and Voyageur Park in Devon until Sunday. (CBC)

Ultimate combines elements from basketball, football and soccer all with a frisbee. The 2019 Canadian Ultimate Championship returns to Edmonton opening Sunday as an estimated 1,700 players compete over the week at Ivor Dent Sports Park.

Saturday is the All Abilities Walk, Run and Roll in Rundle Park. Proceeds go to Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association of Northern Alberta, Spinal Cord Injury Alberta, Paralympic Sports Association, and Alberta Cerebral Palsy Sports Administration.

You can see more fun features and community events this week on Our Edmonton this Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.