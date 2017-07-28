11 things to do this long weekend in Edmonton

With the August long weekend upon us, summer is in full swing. Here are some events taking place in the capital region this weekend.

Festivals

It's a big weekend down in Hawrelak Park with 100 countries at 73 pavilions expect to draw 350,000 people down to the Edmonton Heritage Festival Saturday to Monday. Entry is free though donations for the Edmonton Food Bank are accepted at the gate.

Members of Edmonton's Scandinavian and Ivory Coast pavilions take photos ahead of the Edmonton Heritage Festival at Hawrelak Park on this long weekend. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Strathcona County Ribfest heats up Broadmoor Lake Park Friday to Monday, serving up Alberta beef and pork alongside family-friendly activities.

Still hungry? You'll find more ribs at the St. Albert Rotary Ribfest in Lions Park this weekend.

Rust Magic International Mural Festival returns with more than a dozen artists from around the world invited to paint the town from Aug. 1-10.

The annual Poundmaker's Lodge Treatment Centres Pow Wow honours Indigenous language and culture in Sturgeon Country Saturday and Sunday.

Music

This year's instalment of Big Valley Jamboree hosts headliners Brooks and Dunn, Old Dominion and Toby Keith until Sunday in Camrose.

The new Zeidler Dome at the Telus World of Science hosts summer night laser shows Fridays and Saturdays featuring the music of the Foo Fighters and Outkast.

The music of the Foo Fighters and Outkast is incorporated into new summer laser shows at the renovated Zeidler Dome. (Telus World of Science)

The best of bluegrass comes to Stony Plain with the Blueberry Bluegrass Festival featuring Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, High Fidelity, The Cleverlys and Front Country alongside workshops and a family fun zone from Friday until Sunday at Heritage Park.

Outdoors

Ride the rails back in time at the Alberta Railway Museum on steam locomotive 1392 all weekend long.

It's all aboard at the Alberta Railway Museum preserving train history for more than 50 years in Edmonton, Alta. 2:19

Enjoy a day at the beach. Alberta Beach hosts the 46th annual Polynesian Days on from Saturday, Sunday and Monday with scavenger hunt, dunk tank, pancake breakfast and more.

It's a busy long weekend at RE/MAX Field as the Yorkton Cardinals are in town for three games against the Edmonton Prospects before making way for the Brooks Bombers who play a pair of games.

For more fun features and community events you can catch Our Edmonton on Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.