12 things to do this weekend in Edmonton

The summer is slipping away or, at least, July seems to be. Here's some ideas to fill your final weekend of the month.

Festivals

Want to taste something new or unusual? Taste of Edmonton may be just the ticket. The food fest now in it's 35th year is on at Capital Plaza at the Alberta legislature with more than 90 dishes to sample.

Look up, way up at the Star Dancer midway ride. It's new this year at K-Days on until Sunday. (Rick Bremness/CBC)

All rides must end and K-Days wraps up Sunday at the Edmonton EXPO Centre and Exhibition grounds. Spend time at the midway, outdoor shows and carnival games and go indoors to catch the traveling exhibit dedicated to vintage toys or cuddle a highland cow.

Music

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Aloe Blacc and Sharon Van Etten are a few of the performers at Hawrelak Park at this year's Interstellar Rodeo on until Sunday.

Ring of Fire, the Music of Johnny Cash is at the Citadel Theatre until Aug. 11. This tribute to the man in black and his music features more than two dozen tunes.

Ring of Fire, The Music of Johnny Cash is on at the Citadel Theatre. (Citadel Theatre)

Chaos AB goes Friday and Saturday at Kinsmen Park featuring some heavy hitters like Slayer, One Bad Son, Marilyn Manson and more.

Sports

They're putting the pedal to the metal at the Edmonton International Raceway in Wetaskiwin. Racers from across the country competing in the NASCAR Luxxur 300 Cup on Saturday.

In baseball, the Edmonton Prospects take on the Fort McMurray Giants with games Saturday and Sunday at RE/MAX Field.

Baseball comes to RE/MAX Field this weekend. (JOHN ROBERTSON/CBC)

FC Edmonton faces off against Forge FC from Hamilton Saturday afternoon at Clarke Stadium.

Rogers Place hosts UFC 240 Saturday night. The title match features Max Holloway up against Frankie Edgar.

Now in it's 5th season, Full Court 21 Canada, a one-on-five basketball tournament open to all skill levels, goes at the Parkallen Community League.

Outdoors

GoatWorks meet and bleat takes place in Rundle Park on Saturday. It's your chance to spend some time with the goats and learn more about the weed-control pilot program now in its third year.

The 2019 season on now and the cuddly mascot from the Stollery Children's Hospital is this year's maze them. (Edmonton Corn Maze)

You'll also find goats at the Edmonton Corn Maze, alongside bunnies, a cow and a whole lot of corn. Get lost in this local landmark until September. This year's theme is the Stollery Children's Hospital's Dr. Patchup.

For more fun features and community events you can catch Our Edmonton on Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.