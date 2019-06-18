18 things to do this weekend in Edmonton

It's festival season which means fiestas, powwows, and all that jazz. In June, Edmonton gives you the Works.

Festivals

The Filipino Fiesta offers food, entertainment, art and culture in Borden Park on Saturday and Sunday.

Not far away, the Indigenous People's Festival features a powwow, entertainment, bannock and more at the Edmonton Expo Centre Saturday.

This year's Works Art and Design Festival offers more than 200 performances and events and 40 exhibits at 20 locations throughout our city though much of the action is concentrated at Capital Plaza at the legislature grounds. Runs June 20 to July 2.

Strolleth down to Hawrelak Park for the Freewill Shakespeare Festival which features the bard's Two Gentlemen of Verona and The Winter's Tale until July 14.

The Works Art and Design Festival presents more than 200 performances, some shocking, some daring. (Soloman Chiniquay)

The Edmonton International Jazz Festival is on until June 30 with gigs at various venues in the city. Headliners include Joshua Redman Quartet, The Shuffle Demons and Jacob Collier.

Culture and Music

Edmonton's Rapid Fire Theatre once again presents Improvaganza showcasing sketch comedy, improv and surprises until Saturday at the Citadel Theatre.

Just A Little Night Market at the Aviation Hangar on Kingsway features a wine bar, food trucks, shopping and entertainment Friday and Saturday from 3 to 11 p.m.

The Beaumont Blues & Roots Festival welcomes Matthew Good, Big Wreck, The Watchmen, Bif Naked and more on Friday and Saturday in Four Seasons Park.

The Kinsmen Club of Edmonton hosts the Soundtrack Music Festival on Saturday. (Soundtrack Music Festival)

Meanwhile at Kinsmen Park Soundtrack Music Festival hosts Shaggy, Ludacris, Boyz II Men and, from way back, Maestro Fresh Wes. Gates open at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Still with acts from 90s, Vengaboys and Right Said Fred strut it old school at River Cree Casino Friday.

The ESO presents The Music of Harry Potter at the Winspear Centre for four performances conducted by Robert Bernhardt this weekend.

Sports

Edmonton's featherweight world champion Jelena Mrdjenovich returns to the boxing ring at the Edmonton Convention Centre on Saturday night.

In CFL football, Mike Reilly's B.C. Lions claw their way into Commonwealth Stadium to face the Edmonton Eskimos Friday night.

The MS Society Bike fundraiser celebrates its 30th anniversary with up to 2,000 cyclists riding from Leduc to Camrose on Saturday and Sunday.

Outdoors

The Edmonton Humane Society celebrates Pets in the Park Saturday in Hawrelak Park.

Pets and their people participate in the annual Pets in the Park. (Edmonton Humane Society)

Vintage Day at the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village, east of Edmonton, features a show and shine with vintage cars, tractors, motorcycles along with the best Ukrainian-Canadian polka bands.

Mill Woods Park hosts Party in the Park, which is both fun and free, on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Expect bouncy castles, face painting and live music.

And last, but not least, the Edmonton Scottish Society hosts a wee get together — the Highland Gathering — at MacEwan Park on Sunday.

For more community events you can catch Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.