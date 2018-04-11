18 things to do this weekend in Edmonton

We don't want to jinx it, but it feels like spring is really here.

Spring things

The Ardrossan Recreation and Agricultural Society's Eggcellent Easter Scavenger Hunt for children 12 and under starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. In addition to the hunt, expect treat bags, crafts and colouring.

Lace up your walking shoes and take in the art at the Spring Gallery Walk featuring seven stops along 124th Street Saturday and Sunday.

Indie Handmade Spring market features more than 100 artists crafting jewelry and other products at the Enjoy Centre in St. Albert from Friday to Sunday.

Yellowhead Tribal College hosts its Spring Craft Fair on Friday.

The Spring Edmonton Women's Show offers inspirational talks, shopping and a chance to mingle. It's on Saturday and Sunday at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Shows, art and culture

Spectators are invited to the All-Star Cheer Extravaganza as over 2,000 athletes from Alberta and Saskatchewan come together at the Edmonton Convention Centre Friday and Saturday to showcase stunts, tumbling and dance.

It's your last chance to catch Edmonton Opera's Count Ory at the Jubilee Auditorium this Friday.

Bonfire Festival is Rapid Fire Theatre's annual spitball sessions of new concepts in improv. Take part at the Citadel Theatre until Saturday.

Like getting out and helping out? Then there might be a volunteer opportunity that's perfect for you at the 8th annual Edmonton Volunteer Fair at West Edmonton Mall on Saturday.

Edmonton singer-songwriter Colleen Brown shares classics by Joni Mitchell this weekend in St. Albert. (Arden Theatre) The Wild Rose Antique Show rolls into the Edmonton Expo Centre Saturday and Sunday.

Music

Colleen Brown takes on The Joni Mitchell Songbook Saturday at the Arden Theatre.

The 3rd annual Edmonton Flamenco Festival starts at 8 p.m. on Friday at the Winspear Centre.

A Venezuelan benefit concert featuring classical chamber music starts Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Twin Brooks Community Hall.

Grungers Alice in Chains play the Edmonton EXPO Centre Saturday.

Something a little different

Mechafest is a celebration of Robo Pop Culture with demos, video games, and anime on Saturday at Mill Woods Town Centre.

Blackbyrd Myoozik on Whyte Avenue. The Edmonton Law Courts opens up to the public for Law Day on Saturday. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) It's about all things vinyl with the annual Record Store Day on Saturday at various locations likeonAvenue.

Law Day is a free event taking place across the province on Saturday including events at the Edmonton Law Courts from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Like playing games? Then the annual GOBfest is for you. Roll the dice at the board game festival at Alberta Avenue Community League Hall from Friday to Sunday. Expect table top and role-playing games, even a flea market for gently used games.

