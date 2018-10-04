Nitro Circus, Mosquito's Wedding and the RAM: What's on in Edmonton this weekend
Looking for stuff to do this long weekend? We’ve got you covered
The Great White North Pumpkin Weigh-off and Fair features a parade, pumpkin drop and show-and-shine in Smoky Lake, northeast of Edmonton on Saturday.
A new Shumka production, Mosquito's Wedding, is creating a lot of buzz. The love story inspired by a traditional Ukrainian folk song hits the stage Friday and Saturday at the Jubilee Auditorium.
30,000 people signed up for free passes to tour the new RAM this weekend. But the museum is offering 10,000 more to walk-ups and annual pass holders who will be admitted as capacity allows.
The Up and Downtown Music Festival hosts DJs and performers such as Tanya Taguq, Thao, Destroyer and Brant Bjork at a number of downtown venues until Sunday.
Trumpet master Marquis Hill plays at the Yardbird Suite Saturday night.
The 20th St. Albert Turkey Ring ringette tournament goes at Servus Credit Union Place in St. Albert from Friday until Monday.
Night Market Edmonton lands at the Aviation Hangar Friday and Saturday, with an Oktoberfest theme which includes beer, food and music.
This is the last Saturday to catch the City Market Downtown along 104th Street before it moves indoors to city hall.
Still time to catch a movie at the Edmonton International Film Festival on until Saturday.
Over at the Varscona Theatre, the screwball comedy Skirts on Fire starts the season off, running for one more week.
If you're looking to walk off that turkey, the Edmonton Corn Maze is open through the long weekend until Oct. 21.
Escape the city to the heart of the Beaver Hills Dark Sky Preserve in Elk Island National Park and gaze away at the galaxy while guided by an interpreter every Friday until Oct. 19.
The tale of a Dublin street musician is at the heart of the love story Once on until Oct. 14 at the Citadel Theatre.
For more fun features and community events you can tune into Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.