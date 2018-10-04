Nitro Circus, Mosquito's Wedding and the RAM: What's on in Edmonton this weekend

Gargantuan gourds take centre stage in Smoky Lake, Alta., this weekend. (CBC) Summer, and fall it seems, are in the rear view mirror. But a long weekend is good news any time of year.

The Great White North Pumpkin Weigh-off and Fair features a parade, pumpkin drop and show-and-shine in Smoky Lake, northeast of Edmonton on Saturday.

A new Shumka production, Mosquito's Wedding, is creating a lot of buzz. The love story inspired by a traditional Ukrainian folk song hits the stage Friday and Saturday at the Jubilee Auditorium.

30,000 people signed up for free passes to tour the new RAM this weekend. But the museum is offering 10,000 more to walk-ups and annual pass holders who will be admitted as capacity allows.

The bull moose diorama made the trip downtown to the new Royal Alberta Museum. You can too this weekend. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

These beaded slippers are part of an exhibit at the Musée Heritage Museum. (Rick Bremness/CBC) More than 100 examples of Indigenous beaded footwear including leggings, moccasins and mukluks are on display for In Their Footsteps, on until Oct. 21 at the Musée Heritage Museum in St. Albert.

The Up and Downtown Music Festival hosts DJs and performers such as Tanya Taguq, Thao, Destroyer and Brant Bjork at a number of downtown venues until Sunday.

Trumpet master Marquis Hill plays at the Yardbird Suite Saturday night.

The 20th St. Albert Turkey Ring ringette tournament goes at Servus Credit Union Place in St. Albert from Friday until Monday.

Fans gear up for Nitro Circus at Rogers Place. (Rogers Place) Nitro Circus soars into Rogers Place Sunday with high-flying BMX, scooter and inline-skating stunts.

Night Market Edmonton lands at the Aviation Hangar Friday and Saturday, with an Oktoberfest theme which includes beer, food and music.

This is the last Saturday to catch the City Market Downtown along 104th Street before it moves indoors to city hall.

Still time to catch a movie at the Edmonton International Film Festival on until Saturday.

Over at the Varscona Theatre, the screwball comedy Skirts on Fire starts the season off, running for one more week.

Challenge yourself at the Edmonton Corn Maze this weekend. (Edmonton Corn Maze) Deadmonton Haunted House is back but at a different location. The horror show is now at 70321 Gateway Boulevard until Nov. 4.

If you're looking to walk off that turkey, the Edmonton Corn Maze is open through the long weekend until Oct. 21.

Escape the city to the heart of the Beaver Hills Dark Sky Preserve in Elk Island National Park and gaze away at the galaxy while guided by an interpreter every Friday until Oct. 19.

The tale of a Dublin street musician is at the heart of the love story Once on until Oct. 14 at the Citadel Theatre.

For more fun features and community events you can tune into Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV.