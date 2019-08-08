Edmonton web series Abigaëlle spotlights Franco-Alberta

If you've strolled through Edmonton's French Quarter, enjoyed French cuisine at La Cité Francophone, or overheard a conversation at the Campus Saint-Jean, then you're probably familiar with Edmonton's vibrant francophone community.

"It's like being in a little village inside of a big city," said Corey Loranger, producer of the French-language romantic comedy Abigaëlle, in an interview Friday on CBC Edmonton's Radio Active.

Abigaëlle is one of the first French web series to be developed and shot entirely in Western Canada and the first to focus on the Franco-Albertan community.

Edmonton-based Far West Productions is filming the second season of the series here in the city.

"What we're trying to display or feature in our web series is the fact that there is this really beautiful, dynamic, healthy French community outside of Quebec," Loranger said. "And we're breaking down barriers. We really are."

Based on trilogy

The romantic comedy follows a young professional as she juggles the social expectations of modern-day life. In season two, heroine Abigaëlle Michaud, an optometrist in her 30s, has discovered her soul mate.

The series is based on a trilogy written by Edmonton-based author Stéphanie Bourgault-Dallaire.

It showcases the unique aspects of Franco-Albertan culture, which differs linguistically even from Québécois, Loranger said.

"We have our own very unique accent and that accent changes from region to region within the province itself," he said, estimating there are more than 200,000 people that speak French in Alberta, 90,000 in Edmonton alone.

"And there's just this really, really rich history to the francophone culture in Alberta."

British influence and assimilation in the English-first province led much of the Franco-Albertan culture to be lost, Loranger said, but it is now gaining steam again, with over a dozen French schools and French immersion programs in Edmonton.

"Now we're seeing that popularity grow, so many kids are going to at least the immersion schools if not fully francophone schools," Loranger said.

"It keeps growing. They keep expanding and they keep building bigger schools for them and so it's amazing to see and it's awesome to be a part of that."

'We're trailblazing'

Finding actors who had a Franco-Albertan accent for the web series was the biggest challenge for the production.

"To find actors to fill all of those roles locally is next to impossible because we're trailblazing. We're the first ones to do this sort of fiction-based professional production in Edmonton and in Alberta. And one of the only production companies that does this west of Ottawa," Loranger said.

Filming for the second season started last week, and will continue through the end of August.

The second season is scheduled to launch in February on Canadian French-language channel Unis, and online.

Watch the first season with English subtitles here.