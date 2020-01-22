'Stalled' weather system signals snowfall warning for Edmonton

Edmonton drivers are urged to exercise caution as a weather system "stalled" near the city on Wednesday morning, covering roads across north and central Alberta with heavy snow.

A snowfall warning was issued around 8 a.m. for Edmonton and a swath of communities stretching from Athabasca to Wetaskiwin and Evansburg to Redwater.

Between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall by Wednesday afternoon as the band of bad weather moves slowly east.

"A weather system has stalled near Edmonton," reads the warning from Environment Canada.

"Five to eight centimetres has fallen in a line from Leduc to Barrhead, and another five centimetres is expected by this afternoon."

'Changing and deteriorating'

The snow is heavy and drivers should be prepared for "quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," Environment Canada warned.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," the warning reads.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

In Edmonton, the snow is expected to clear by late Wednesday evening with overnight temperatures around –10 C and clear skies in the morning.

Meanwhile, a seasonal parking ban is in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Vehicles parked on designated seasonal parking ban routes will be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense. The ban will remain in effect until the city announces it has been lifted.