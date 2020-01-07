Snow, frigid temperatures heading for Edmonton, right in time for the 'dead of winter'

The cold season has been downright pleasant in Edmonton so far but that is about to change with snow, wind and plummeting temperatures arriving in time for the aptly named "dead of winter."

On Tuesday, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning affecting northwestern Alberta and stretching all the way to Edmonton. Between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall, beginning this afternoon and lasting into Wednesday.

"This could be a big one," David Phillips, a senior climatologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, told CBC Radio's Edmonton AM on Tuesday. The last big snowfall in Edmonton in November dropped 10 or 11 centimetres, he added.

The snow will be accompanied by wind gusts of 20 and 40 km/h, which will raise havoc for motorists. And completing the trifecta, he said, it is going to get cold — like, really cold.

"Beginning on the weekend, we'll see temperatures that are almost a dozen degrees cooler than what you would seasonably get," Phillips said.

"Then next week, hey, it's going to get even colder — we might see temperatures that are 15, 20 degrees colder than you normally would see. And that corresponds to what we call the 'dead of winter.'"

The terminology may be grim but don't let that put you off. Come this day next week, Edmonton is beyond the halfway point of the season.

"Next week is typically a time that I like to celebrate in Edmonton because, you know, there's more winter behind you than ahead of you in Edmonton."

Phillips doesn't believe the cold snap, which will see temperatures dropping deep into the minus-20s by the weekend, will last too long, expecting warmer Pacific air to push it out after a week or 10 days.

This is a marked change from last year when the deep freeze stuck around, making the coldest February in 40 years, he said.

Edmonton's winter so far has been enviable, Phillips said, with temperatures a few degrees warmer than normal but plenty of snow on the ground for winter activities, picturesque walks and a white Christmas.

The looming deep freeze was inevitable, he said, but there is light — literally — at the end of the tunnel.

"The days are getting longer — a minute-and-a-half per day and by the end of the month it'll be three-and-half per day. So we're just galloping along like that. But the cold is coming and it's going to have a little bit of staying power."