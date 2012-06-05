Garbage truck smashes into garage near Mill Creek Ravine
It's not clear why the garbage truck, owned by Waste Connections of Canada, lost control
A garage near Mill Creek Ravine was significantly damaged Thursday morning after a garbage truck smashed into it.
Two waste collection vehicles were doing regular pick-up work near 97th Street north of 87th Avenue, said neighbour Robert Gazdewich, who described them as a recycling truck and a garbage truck.
Gazdewich lives next door and was heading up his driveway when he saw one truck roll down the alley, cross the street and hit the garage.
"I don't know if the truck came out of gear or what happened but it actually rolled down the hill — driverless," he said.
The truck clipped the garbage truck that was just starting to pull out then it smashed into the garage, he said.
The owners of the house weren't willing to speak to CBC News about the incident. A worker with Belfor — a restoration company that repairs structures damaged in disasters — said the homeowners were exhausted and agitated after a day of speaking with police and investigators.
The garbage truck is owned by a private company, Waste Connections of Canada. The company hasn't returned CBC's request for comment.
A spokesperson said the City of Edmonton won't comment on the situation because the garbage truck belongs to a private company.
The city said police are investigating.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.