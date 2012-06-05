Garbage truck smashes into garage near Mill Creek Ravine

A garage near Mill Creek Ravine was significantly damaged Thursday morning after a garbage truck smashed into it.

Two waste collection vehicles were doing regular pick-up work near 97th Street north of 87th Avenue, said neighbour Robert Gazdewich, who described them as a recycling truck and a garbage truck.

Gazdewich lives next door and was heading up his driveway when he saw one truck roll down the alley, cross the street and hit the garage.

"I don't know if the truck came out of gear or what happened but it actually rolled down the hill — driverless," he said.

The truck clipped the garbage truck that was just starting to pull out then it smashed into the garage, he said.

The owners of the house weren't willing to speak to CBC News about the incident. A worker with Belfor — a restoration company that repairs structures damaged in disasters — said the homeowners were exhausted and agitated after a day of speaking with police and investigators.

The garbage truck is owned by a private company, Waste Connections of Canada. The company hasn't returned CBC's request for comment.

A spokesperson said the City of Edmonton won't comment on the situation because the garbage truck belongs to a private company.

The city said police are investigating.