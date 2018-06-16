Canada's oldest municipal golf course teeing up new players
"When the kids are having fun and we're running around giving high fives and just seeing them enjoy the game, it makes my day," said the golf program manager with the City of Edmonton. "It's fantastic."
The 39-year-old said it's not about creating a generation of Arnold Palmers, but about growing the sport.
"There's a lot of different ways we're doing that through junior membership, junior golf camps, and lesson programs," he said.
"You're talking about ... 5.7 million Canadians playing some level of golf, 60 million rounds of golf played annually, with 2,300 golf facilities across the country," said Dan Pino of Golf Canada.
The industry association says Edmonton is a hub for the sport in a province lined up for growth recreationally and economically.
Zach Ewing has been hitting the links since he was nine years old.
"My parents got me golfing when I was young and I kind of fell in love with the game," said Ewing, now 26.
"Sometimes it's easy; sometimes it's hard; sometimes I can't putt; sometimes, sometimes I can't drive but sometimes you do everything good, so I like the battle," he said.
Prosser says his latest thrill is schooling his seven-year-old daughter Kara in the ways of the sport.
She's getting a jump on her dad who didn't pick up a club until he was 18.
"When it comes to golf, there's no wrong time to start," he said.