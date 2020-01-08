'This can't be real': Multiple Edmontonians among dead in plane crash in Iran
Married U of A professors, 2 daughters confirmed as victims
Multiple Edmontonians are believed to be among the 63 Canadians killed in a Ukrainian passenger plane crash minutes after takeoff from Tehran's main airport Wednesday.
A University of Alberta spokesperson has confirmed two professors, a married couple, as well as their two daughters were on Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752.
Payman Parseyan, a member of the Iranian-Canadian community in Edmonton, said numerous people from the city were on the flight and he knew many of the passengers.
- 63 Canadians among dead after Ukrainian plane crash in Iran, Ukraine says
- Canada offers to help with probe into Ukrainian plane crash
He said he knew seven of the local victims well.
Pedram Mousavi and his wife, Mojgan Daneshmand, along with daughters Daria and Dorina are among the dead, a communications spokesperson at the University of Alberta confirmed Wednesday.
Mousavi and Daneshmand are both professors in the faculty of engineering.
A community group of about 100 people has formed to make arrangements for families of the victims, Parseyan said.
"Edmonton's Iranian community isn't Canada's largest Iranian community, but we are working together to ensure all members of the community are supported during this difficult time."
CBC News is working to confirm how many more victims might be from Edmonton.
Families search for more info
Parseyan said members of the community learned about the crash while watching the news after the earlier missile attacks in Iraq.
"Many were expecting their friends and families members to come back ... [and] were well aware what flight they were on," said Parseyan, a former president of the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton.
He said one person who knew a passenger on the plan had called him and asked him for more information.
"He called and said, 'Hey, is there any chance there's a second flight to Kyiv, this is a mistake? This can't be real.' He's devastated."
Parseyan said the news is difficult for an Iranian community already concerned about ongoing aggression between Iran and the United States.
