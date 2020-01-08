Here's what we know about the Alberta victims of the Iran plane crash

Nearly half of the 63 people who were residing in Canada when they died in the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 were from Edmonton.

All 176 people on board the Kyiv-bound Boeing 737 were killed when the plane crashed after take off from Tehran's main airport.

Reuters is reporting 30 of the dead were from Alberta's capital.

CBC has confirmed the identities of 13 Alberta victims:

Shekoufeh Choupannejad: Medical doctor who had an obstetrics and gynecology practice at Northgate Centre Medical Clinic. Choupannejad came to Edmonton in 2014 from Halifax but also worked in Iran, where she attended university.

Sara Saadat: Choupannejad's two daughters also died in the crash. Sara Saadat, born in 1996, was a clinical psychology student.

Saba Saadat: Saba Saadat, born in 1998, was a medical student who spent last summer studying placenta dysfunction at the University of Alberta's Women & Children's Health Research Institute.

Mojgan Daneshmand: University of Alberta associate professor of engineering and a specialist in radio frequency microsystems. She had degrees from Iran University of Science and Technology, University of Manitoba, and University of Waterloo.

Pedram Mousavi: Mousavi was married to Daneshmand. The University of Alberta professor of mechanical engineering and research specialist in wireless applications has degrees from Iran University of Science and Technology and University of Manitoba.

Daria and Dorina Mousavi: Daneshmand's and Mousavi's daughters. Daria was born in 2005 and Dorina in 2010.

Arash Pourzarabi: University of Alberta student born in 1993, was pursuing a master's degree in computer science.

Pouneh Gorji: Also a University of Alberta student pursuing a master's degree in computer science. Born in 1994. Pourzarabi and Gorji were returning from their wedding in Iran, where both had attended the Sharif University of Technology in Tehran.

Nasim Rahmanifar: A mechanical engineering student at the University of Alberta. She was working on her master's degree and according to friends was considering continuing on to a doctorate.

Elnaz Nabiyi: Another member of the University of Alberta community, as confirmed by Alberta's Minister of Advanced Education.

Mohammad Mahdi Elyasi: Another member of the University of Alberta community, as confirmed by Alberta's Minister of Advanced Education. Most recently, he lived in Toronto.

Arshia Arbabbahrami: An international student at Western Canada High School who was returning to Canada after spending the holidays with his family in Iran. He had attended the Calgary school for three years.

Kasra Saati: An aircraft mechanic with Viking Air lived in Calgary.

This story will be updated as more information about the victims becomes available.