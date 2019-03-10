Edmonton mother and daughter among 18 Canadians killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

An Edmonton woman and her daughter are among 18 Canadians confirmed dead in a plane crash Sunday in Ethiopia.

A family member confirmed to CBC News that Amina Ibrahim Odowaa and her daughter Safiya Faisal Ega, 5, were killed when an Ethiopian Airlines jetliner crashed shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa.

Odowaa leaves behind two other daughters, ages 7 and 3.

None of the 157 passengers and crew members on board survived.

The plane was destined for Nairobi. After takeoff, the Ethiopian Airlines pilot sent out a distress call and was cleared to return to the airport.

It's not known yet what caused the Boeing 737 MAX 8 to crash. Last October, a Lion Air jet of the same model crashed into the Java Sea, killing 189 people.

