Edmonton veterinary clinic helping 'poorest of the poor' provide for their pets

Connie Varnhagen knows pets can be a crucial lifeline for Edmontonians living below the poverty line.

As a certified veterinarian and president of the Alberta Helping Animals Society, Varnhagen helps provides some of the city's most marginalized people access to veterinary care for their animals.

Her clients are isolated by poverty, illness or addiction. Their pets provide stability, routine, comfort and companionship.

"We deal only with the poorest of the poor, people who are on AISH [Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped], social assistance, or are couch-surfing," Varnhagen said in an interview Tuesday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"Pets are expensive but many of our clients have addictions or mental illness and they have no friends, they have no family, they have nothing, but they have a cat that they have to wake up for."

A reason to wake up

Dr. Savannah Howse cuddles T-Bone the dog at the first surgery day at the new charity clinic. (Alberta Helping Animals Society/Facebook) Varnhagen recalls how one of their oldest clients credits his pets for keeping him off heroin.

"He stays on his methadone program because he has five cats ... and he says, 'I have to be able to wake up for my cats.'

"Our clients are even more tightly bonded with their pets than people who are less vulnerable."

For the past three years, Varnhagen's team of dedicated volunteers has provided no-cost, in-home veterinary services across the city. They do house calls, arrange appointments and often zigzag across the city in their van to conduct veterinary exams on the street.

The non-profit society also helps supply the Inner City Pet Food Bank managed by Boyle Street Community Services, and helps Boyle Street clients find and maintain pet-friendly housing.

On Saturday the agency opened its first brick and mortar animal hospital at 12701 119th St.

The charity shares the building with Edmonton Community Veterinary Services, and the partnership will encourage higher-income clients to donate funds and supplies to help low income clients and their pets, Varnhagen said.

We treat the whole family. We treat the whole situation. - Connie Varnhagen

With access to exam rooms and surgery suites, the new facility will cut down on costs, ease the strain on volunteers and give clients a continuity of care not possible before, Varnhagen said.

"We had a benefactor who gave us a building and fixed it up for us so now we can do our own work in the building," she said. "It's really exciting because we have hundreds of dogs and cats who need to be spayed and neutered, who need surgery."

While animals are their focus, the agency also takes on an advocacy role. They keep an eye on their clients, providing them an important link to other social services.

"We treat the whole family. We treat the whole situation."

Cheryl Hawryluk, 60, is a longtime client and a volunteer with the charity. She can often be found stocking the shelves at the pet food bank.

Hawryluk relies on AISH for income and has two cats, Harley and Tux.

They're always loyal and they never cheat. - Cheryl Hawryluk

She can't imagine her life without them but sometimes struggles to afford their food and litter along with her own bills.

When Harley recently developed a severe urinary tract infection and had to be admitted, Hawryluk said it was a difficult time.

"Oh my Lord, that was the longest week ever. I was like, Oh my God, there is something missing here and it was Harley, Harley wasn't here and it was just awful.

"I missed that boy so much. I was literally crying because he was not here."

Thanks to the agency, she said, her cats' bowls are always full.

"They're always loyal and they never cheat on you. I have males with four legs instead of two and I prefer it that way," Hawryluk said with a laugh.

"I'm glad they're both at home with me."