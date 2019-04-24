Edmonton police investigate murder of 20-year-old man

Police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old man whose body was found near Vegreville, Alta. after a significant amount of his blood was found about 100 kilometres away in Edmonton.

At about 2:45 a.m. on April 5, Edmonton police responded to a trouble-unknown call near 92nd Street and 110th Avenue. Officers found blood on the ground at the back of a home in the neighbourhood.

Hours later, the RCMP Major Crimes unit launched an investigation following the discovery of a body in a vehicle near Vegreville.

On April 15, DNA analysis of the blood found in Edmonton was matched to Tristen Nicholas Morningeagle Cook-Buckle. Three days later, DNA analysis from the Vegreville crime scene was also matched to Cook-Buckle.

Autopsy results released Friday determined the death was the result of a homicide, though police are not releasing the exact cause.

Neighbour Joseph Simons says the home where the incident occurred was rented. (Peter Evans/CBC)

Nearby resident Joseph Simons spoke highly of the McCauley neighbourhood and its tight-knit community, but said the home where the incident took place has a bad reputation. He said the house is rented, and he has seen several tenants come and go since September.

Simons said his wife and other neighbours heard a loud bang at about 11:30 p.m. on April 4, but it's unclear if the noise was a gun shot, or if it was related to the homicide.

The Edmonton Police Service's homicide section has taken the lead on the investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.