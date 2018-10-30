Stony Plain Road will remain two-way roadway with Valley Line West LRT
Council committee rejected earlier proposal for one-way, westbound only traffic
Stony Plain Road will remain a two-way roadway between 149th Street and 156th Street when the Valley Line West LRT gets built.
City council's urban planning committee agreed to that option Tuesday, rejecting a design that would have turned the road into a one-way westbound route.
- Mixed reactions to proposal to convert Stony Plain Road to one-way
- Valley Line West LRT expected to have minimal impact on Edmonton's river valley
City staff recommended the two-way for better traffic flow on Stony Plain Road — one eastbound and one westbound traffic lane, with the LRT between them and a station between 150th and 151st streets.
But Coun. Andrew Knack was concerned that with two-way vehicular traffic, there wouldn't be enough room for wider sidewalks, benches and other pedestrian-friendly amenities.
"If all we're going to do is build really narrow sidewalks and have cars driving through the area, then we've missed the whole mark," Knack said.
Similar to Whyte Avenue and Jasper Avenue, the city has main street guidelines, one of which is a minimum sidewalk width of 1.5 metres.
After Tuesday's meeting, Knack said he's confident the city's LRT team will work to incorporate wider sidewalks into the design by acquiring land along the stretch, such as unused parking lots and business space.
"There's a lot of opportunities for them to acquire that space while we do construction to build in that pedestrian realm, as well as that vehicle movement realm as well as the opportunity for people to get off the LRT."
Valley Line West will be an urban-style 27-kilometre LRT line between 102nd Street downtown and Lewis Farms in the west end. Construction is scheduled to begin by late 2019 or early 2020.
The main design is finished. But the city still needs to secure funding from the province before choose a contractor. It's estimated the line would take five years to build after a contract is in place.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.