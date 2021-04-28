Woman, 67, dead after being run over by large vacuum truck in north Edmonton
Incident happened near 122nd Street and 143A Avenue
Edmonton police are investigating after a 67-year-old woman was run over by a large vacuum truck in north Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.
Police said officers were called to the scene around 3:40 p.m. near 122nd Street and 143A Avenue.
Insp. Erik Johnson with Edmonton police said it appears the woman was out for a walk in her neighbourhood and the driver of the truck did not see her.
"[The driver] was going to pull over toward a curb in the neighbourhood and unfortunately didn't see the pedestrian," Johnson said at the scene Tuesday.
Johnson said the woman was killed near her home.
"It was a very traumatic scene," he said. "The driver of the truck is absolutely devastated as well and it's never easy on our police officers either to see such a scene, it's pretty traumatic on our members as well."
In a news release, police said investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the collision.
Police there is no indication the driver of the truck was speeding or impaired.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?