Woman, 67, dead after being run over by large vacuum truck in north Edmonton

Edmonton police are investigating after a 67-year-old woman was run over by a large vacuum truck in north Edmonton Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the scene around 3:40 p.m. near 122nd Street and 143A Avenue.

Insp. Erik Johnson with Edmonton police said it appears the woman was out for a walk in her neighbourhood and the driver of the truck did not see her.

"[The driver] was going to pull over toward a curb in the neighbourhood and unfortunately didn't see the pedestrian," Johnson said at the scene Tuesday.

Johnson said the woman was killed near her home.

"It was a very traumatic scene," he said. "The driver of the truck is absolutely devastated as well and it's never easy on our police officers either to see such a scene, it's pretty traumatic on our members as well."

In a news release, police said investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the collision.

Police there is no indication the driver of the truck was speeding or impaired.