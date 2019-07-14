Uber driver allegedly kidnapped and shot in Edmonton

Edmonton police are investigating after an Uber driver was allegedly kidnapped and shot in the leg on Saturday evening.

It was about 5 p.m. when three male suspects approached the man, police spokesperson Scott Pattison said in an email. The driver was parked at a restaurant near 42nd Avenue and 66th Street when he was kidnapped from the vehicle at gunpoint.

The unidentified men forced the driver into a 2019 Dodge Ram, then drove him to various locations, including a bank, Pattison said.

"One of the suspects then allegedly shot the complainant in the leg, after attempts to extort money from him were unsuccessful," Pattison wrote.

The suspects then fled on foot, leaving the man and truck near 128th Avenue and 89th Street. Nearby residents called police when they heard him calling for help.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate, and are asking anyone with information on the alleged kidnapping to contact them.