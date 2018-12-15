Pups in their holiday best help put a jingle in Food Bank coffers

To howls of laughter from the panel of judges, mutts dressed in their holiday best hit the dog walk Saturday in a CBC Edmonton-sponsored fundraiser for the Edmonton Food Bank.

The annual Turkey Drive campaign took over the Doggy Style Deli, at 15131 Stony Plain Road, for a Howliday Party designed for dogs and the people who love them.

Lured by special dog-friendly treats, the contestants were introduced by Edmonton AM's Mark Connolly then jingled their way down the runway as the judges — Radio Active host Adrienne Pan and Our Edmonton's Adrienne Lamb — watched in approval.

These dogs and their owners helped support CBC Edmonton's Turkey Drive campaign for the Edmonton Food Bank. 1:35

The winning pooch was Kaiser.

The Turkey Drive campaign is celebrating its 23rd year with the goal of raising $500,000 for the Edmonton Food Bank.

You can donate online or in person at CBC Edmonton, 10062 102nd Avenue.

CBC Edmonton donation hours: