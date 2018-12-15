Pups in their holiday best help put a jingle in Food Bank coffers
CBC's Turkey Drive campaign takes over Doggy Style Deli in Edmonton
To howls of laughter from the panel of judges, mutts dressed in their holiday best hit the dog walk Saturday in a CBC Edmonton-sponsored fundraiser for the Edmonton Food Bank.
The annual Turkey Drive campaign took over the Doggy Style Deli, at 15131 Stony Plain Road, for a Howliday Party designed for dogs and the people who love them.
Lured by special dog-friendly treats, the contestants were introduced by Edmonton AM's Mark Connolly then jingled their way down the runway as the judges — Radio Active host Adrienne Pan and Our Edmonton's Adrienne Lamb — watched in approval.
The winning pooch was Kaiser.
The Turkey Drive campaign is celebrating its 23rd year with the goal of raising $500,000 for the Edmonton Food Bank.
You can donate online or in person at CBC Edmonton, 10062 102nd Avenue.
CBC Edmonton donation hours:
- Weekdays: 7:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Weekends: Noon - 4 p.m.