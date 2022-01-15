Truck convoy arrives at Alberta Legislature in support of anti-vaccine-mandate protest in Ottawa

RCMP and Edmonton police are warning traffic jams in the city may last several hours Saturday afternoon, as a truck convoy arrived at the Alberta Legislature in support of an anti-vaccine-mandate demonstration in Ottawa.

The convoy, which started from Acheson, Alta., just west of Edmonton, arrived at the Legislature Saturday at around 12 p.m. MT, to show support for a national convoy protesting the trucker COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Parliament Hill.

The Edmonton Police Service issued an advisory to news media Saturday morning, saying traffic will be effected within the city between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Police listed Anthony Henday Drive, Yellowhead Trail, Gateway Boulevard, as well as downtown Edmonton generally, as areas where traffic jams are expected.

Alberta RCMP have also issued an advisory via social media, warning of congestion in the northbound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth II, from Didsbury, Alta., to Edmonton.

That congestion will be along the southbound lanes Saturday evening, RCMP said.

Trucking convoys in support of convoy to Ottawa coming from various parts of AB to YEG today, converging at Legislature. Convoys to affect traffic anywhere between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegtraffic</a> impacts may include Henday Dr, Yellowhead Tr, Gateway Blvd, and downtown. —@edmontonpolice

In November, the federal government announced new protocols for unvaccinated people travelling across the Canada-U.S. border.

That included changes for groups of travellers who had been exempt from entry requirements, like truck drivers, in the new year.

As of Jan. 15, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated Canadian truck drivers entering Canada must get a COVID-19 PCR test outside within 72 hours of planned entry in to the country; get tested when they arrive; and then self-test on Day 8 of a mandatory two-week quarantine.

Canada Unity, an anti-public-health-mandate group, organized a truck convoy to Ottawa, where they would protest the federal rules on Parliament Hill. It launched from all corners of the country last weekend, with thousands of protesters arriving in Ottawa Friday.

Organizers call it the Freedom Convoy, and it has received significant financial support. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $8.1 million from about 102,500 donors, as of 1 p.m. Saturday.

The campaign was launched by Tamara Lich, an Alberta woman affiliated with the Maverick Party, a federal right-wing political party formerly called Wexit Canada.

The convoy in Edmonton is in concert with the national convoy.

Meanwhile, Alberta RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency are monitoring a convoy ongoing in southern Alberta, along Highway 4 from south of Lethbridge, Alta., to the Canada-United States border crossing in Coutts, Alta.