Trial begins for Edmonton soccer coach facing child-sex charges

The trial of a former Edmonton youth soccer coach accused of trying to arrange to have sex with a child began Monday in Edmonton.

Wesley Vander Leeuw pleaded not guilty to five charges, including making written child pornography, distributing or making child pornography available and three counts of making arrangements to commit sexual offences against a child. Vander Leeuw is being tried by judge alone.

Crown prosecutor Tara Hayes told the Court of Queen's Bench an undercover investigation was launched in December 2016 after police got a tip from a citizen. The investigation by the Northern Alberta Internet Child Exploitation Unit saw a detective pose as a woman named Shannon, the mother of an 11-year-old girl.

Court heard testimony Monday afternoon from Det. Brian Cross, a former NAICE investigator who worked on the case.

He said Vander Leeuw used his cellphone to exchange sexually explicit messages about children with "Shannon."

Vander Leeuw was arrested at a west-Edmonton Starbucks on Jan. 25, 2017.

After the arrest, Cross said the content on Vander Leeuw's cellphone was analyzed, revealing a concerning exchange with a mother of two children. Cross said some of the messages were about sexual acts involving children.

"It is admitted that these exchanges constitute written child pornography," the agreed statement of facts reads, referring to communications with both the mother and "Shannon."

The woman was arrested on July 26, 2017. She cannot be named under a publication ban to protect the identities of alleged victims and witnesses in the case.

He was arrested again and charged two days after the mother of two was taken into custody.

Court will hear testimony Tuesday from the detective who posed as Shannon.

The trial is expected to conclude on Thursday.