Edmonton transit cash fare expected to jump to $4 in 2022

Edmontonians who pay cash to ride buses or LRT should expect to pay more next year.

City council is talking about raising cash fares to $4 in February as part of the 2022 budget.

Some councillors worry about the timing of the fare hike.



"I think it's important to be mindful that we are still in the middle of a pandemic and a lot of folks are hurting," said Ashley Salvador, Ward Métis councillor.

An adult monthly pass is expected to rise by $2 to $102. It would leave Edmonton with the seventh most expensive monthly transit pass in the country, three spots behind Calgary.

Choosing to forego the fare increase would cost the city $1.53 million, requiring a one-time funding strategy to make up the lost revenue, said a statement provided by city spokesperson Adrienne Cloutier.

A chart provided by the City of Edmonton shows where ETS would rank in monthly adult fares as compared to other Canadian transit providers. (City of Edmonton)

The city is introducing a smart-card system with a discounted fare of $3, but it won't be available to the general public until later next year following a pilot program.

Salvador is hoping to explore whether there is a middle ground between the two fares.

"I have some questions about maybe considering a more — I'll call it a balanced fare — where maybe smart fare doesn't go all the way down to three," she said. "Maybe [the] cash fare doesn't go all the way up to four, so just some questions around the variability in those ranges."

Council intended to raise fares 2020 to cover rising fuel and labour costs, but decided to hold off once the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.

Edmonton Transit's Arc Card smart card system isn't expected to be available to the general public until later in 2022. (City of Edmonton)

Carter Gorzitza, an organizer of Free Transit Edmonton,is concerned about how the increase will affect vulnerable transit users and if it will lead to a decrease in ridership as a whole.

"It doesn't really make a lot of sense," Gorzitza said. "We're charging world class fare prices for definitely not world class transit system that we have in Edmonton."

He's hoping council will decide to pause the fare increase for a second year and instead look at reducing transit fees to encourage Edmontonians to use transit.

"I really hope that they take this time to rethink the fare increase and start getting on the right track of making public services public services and not revenue-generating machines," Gorzitza said.

Council is expected to continue discussing the 2022 budget on Wednesday.