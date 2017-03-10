City takes next step to silence train whistle at Edmonton crossing

Bertha Laboucan says she developed a sleeping disorder after moving to the Carlton area, where two to three trains blare their whistles each night.

The whistles are meant to warn oncoming traffic of the train's approach to an unarmed crossing at 162nd Avenue east of 142nd Street.

Laboucan said the noise has kept her grandchildren from visiting or sleeping over.

"It's been a horrible nightmare," Laboucan, who moved to the neighbourhood in 2013, said in an interview Wednesday. "I'm sometimes like a zombie at work because I'm sleep deprived.

"I'm not alone in these concerns. There are many other people in Carlton that are sick of the noise. Why has the city not followed through on their promise as reported in the CBC news article?"

But relief could finally be on the way, said Coun. Bev Esslinger.

Work will be completed this summer. she said, that will allow the city to apply to CN to stop trains from whistling at the crossing.

Those requirements include installing arms and upgrading the road between the railroad tracks and 139th Street along 167th Avenue.

"We heard loud and clear from them their concerns and how it impacted their daily lives, their sleep patterns," Esslinger said.

The move comes after a city report in 2017 identified eight rail crossings that needed safety upgrades in order to be granted exemptions.

Esslinger said this is the first location to be addressed after the city had to examine a number of unmanned crossings, identify the work needed to qualify for whistle cessation then incorporate the changes into the budget.

"It's just a process," she said. "I would like it to be done very quickly. But working with railroads, they have their own timelines and their own requirements, and we have been working with them to make sure we meet all those."