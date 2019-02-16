Traffic snarled after accident closes part of Whitemud at Quesnell Bridge

A serious accident on Whitemud Drive near the Quesnell Bridge has been causing extensive traffic tie-ups Saturday morning.

The accident happened before 9 a.m. on westbound lanes of the Whitemud just before the bridge; police then closed the bridge, rerouting traffic onto Fox Drive, said an EPS spokesperson.

Edmonton police tweeted that eastbound traffic was also being affected and have urged motorists to avoid the area.

Traffic Section investigating 2 vehicle collision at Whitemud WB & Fox Drive exit. All traffic WB being diverted to Fox Drive while WB lanes closed. Please avoid the area. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegtraffic</a> —@edmontonpolice

EPS did not have immediate details on the extent of injuries.

Following the snow that fell on Friday night, many motorists were tweeting about icy patches along the Whitemud.