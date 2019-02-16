Skip to Main Content
Traffic snarled after accident closes part of Whitemud at Quesnell Bridge
A serious accident on Whitemud Drive near the Quesnell Bridge has been causing extensive traffic tie-ups Saturday morning.

Edmonton police say two vehicles involved, extent of injuries not known

CBC News
Two vehicles were involved in a serious accident on the Whitemud near Quesnell Bridge on Saturday morning. (Randy McDonald/CBC )

The accident happened before 9 a.m. on westbound lanes of the Whitemud just before the bridge; police then closed the bridge, rerouting traffic onto Fox Drive, said an EPS spokesperson.

Edmonton police tweeted that eastbound traffic was also being affected and have urged motorists to avoid the area.

EPS did not have immediate details on the extent of injuries.

Following the snow that fell on Friday night, many motorists were tweeting about icy patches along the Whitemud.

