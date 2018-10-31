Woman struck in Edmonton parking lot dies in hospital

An 85-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle while walking in a south-Edmonton parking lot has died in hospital from her injuries, police say.

The woman was hit in the parking lot of the Heritage Park Towers near 29th Avenue and 109th Street at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Police said the woman and her 61-year-old daughter were walking south through the parking lot when they were hit by a 2010 Dodge Journey.

Paramedics treated and transported both women to hospital. The 61-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from hospital eight days later.

Her mother's condition continued to deteriorate in hospital and she died from her injuries on Tuesday, police said.

The 52-year-old woman driving the Dodge Journey was not injured.

The police major collision investigation section continues to investigate.