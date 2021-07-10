Severe thunderstorm warning over for Edmonton, surrounding communities
Environment Canada says the severe thunderstorm warning it issued for Edmonton, St. Albert, and Sherwood Park is over.
System had been near Thorsby and moving at 35 km/h to the northeast
Environment Canada says the severe thunderstorm warning it issued for Edmonton, St. Albert, and Sherwood Park is over.
The system was near Thorsby Saturday afternoon and moving 35 km/h toward the northeast.
Much of the province is also still under a heat warning. Some regions, like Fort Saskatchewan, are under both heat and severe thunderstorm warnings as of late Saturday afternoon.
All public weather alerts for Alberta can be found here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?