Big dogs seek big hearts (with big yard): Trio of St. Bernards need to be adopted together

The Edmonton Humane Society is looking for someone to make a really big commitment to three really big brothers.

Goliath, Gunther and Gasket are adult St. Bernard dogs that have bonded with each other to the extent that they can't be adopted out separately, the society said Tuesday in a news release.

During behaviour assessments, the friendly, playful two-year-old hounds showed "high levels of anxiety, searching, and attempting to escape in order to find each other" when they were apart.

"We could not put them through the stress of being separated," Jamey Blair, the EHS manager of animal health and protection, said in a news release.

The society has big expectations of — and even bigger advice for — prospective adopters.

Near the top of the list is the significant expense. Food for the three will clock in at more than $300 a month through an expected lifespan of between eight and 10 years.

An ideal home would have older or no children and a large outdoor area to provide room to roam. And while Goliath, Gunther and Gasket are friendly with other dogs, the humane society issued a reminder that city bylaws only permit up to three dogs per residence.

The dogs were transferred to the shelter from another animal welfare agency and are considered underweight at about 115 pounds each but otherwise healthy. They've been recently neutered and will be available for adoption as early as tomorrow.

"These three gentle giants have won over the hearts of staff and volunteers — even with the excessive drool," Blair said.

"While their status as bonded pets creates a unique challenge to find a home that can care for all 350 pounds of them, we are confident that there is a family out there who will give these three dogs their second chance."

The press release noted the dogs are being kept out of the shelter's public viewing area, in order to ensure they've got ample space. Interested adopters need to schedule an appointment to meet them, by emailing adoptions@edmontonhumanesociety.com.