Edmonton couple charged with stealing 3 tons of chemicals

A couple has been charged with stealing three tons of chemicals from an Edmonton oil and gas company that were later sold and exported to the United States.

The Edmonton Police Service economic crime section said the chemicals had an approximate value of $580,000 US.

A 49-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman have been charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000, police said Tuesday in a news release. The man has also been charged with fraud over $5,000.

The company conducted an internal audit and found that more than 6,000 lbs of a chemical had been stolen by an employee in late 2010.

The theft was reported to police in November 2017.

Economic crime detectives said the former employee stole the chemical and, with his partner, created a shell company to sell and export the material to the eastern United States.

The economic crimes section, in partnership with United States law enforcement, continues to investigate the exportation of the chemical, police said.