'No borders on the internet': Edmonton man charged with luring child in Texas

An Edmonton man has been charged with child luring for allegedly using the internet to exploit a nine-year-old girl in Texas.

Investigators allege a child in Abilene — a city 290 kilometres east of Dallas — was being lured over the internet since March.

The accused was engaging in explicit conversations with the girl and sharing nude photographs over social media, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said in a news release Thursday.

Following an investigation by police in Abilene, ALERT officers in Edmonton executed a search warrant on Aug. 15.

The 35-year-old accused was arrested on the same day.

The man has been charged with child luring, exposing a child to explicit material, making child pornography, distributing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

"There are no borders on the internet, so it's imperative that law enforcement agencies are able to share information on cases like this," said Cpl. Dave Knight, with ALERT's Internet child exploitation unit.

"Once we received the information from Texas, we acted as quickly as we could to arrest the suspect and ensure the child's safety."