Teen seriously injured after being chased, struck by vehicle in school field

A teenage boy is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle that was allegedly chasing a group of teens in a northeast Edmonton field.

Police were called at 3:30 a.m. Monday to the scene in a field near Kirkness School, at 30th Street and 151st Avenue.

A group of five teenagers was being chased by a vehicle in the field when one of them was struck, Edmonton police said in a news release.

Police are searching for an older model red vehicle, which witnesses say was being driven by a man with tattoos on his face.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages and investigators haven't established a motive for the incident, police spokesperson Scott Pattison said.