Skip to Main Content
Teen seriously injured after being chased, struck by vehicle in school field
Edmonton

Teen seriously injured after being chased, struck by vehicle in school field

A teenage boy is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle that was allegedly chasing a group of teens in a northeast Edmonton field.

Incident took place at Kirkness School in northeast Edmonton early Monday

CBC News ·
Edmonton police are investigating a hit and run early Monday that put a teenage boy in hospital with serious injuries. (David Bajer/CBC)

A teenage boy is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle that was allegedly chasing a group of teens in a northeast Edmonton field.

Police were called at 3:30 a.m. Monday to the scene in a field near Kirkness School, at 30th Street and 151st Avenue. 

A group of five teenagers was being chased by a vehicle in the field when one of them was struck, Edmonton police said in a news release.

Police are searching for an older model red vehicle, which witnesses say was being driven by a man with tattoos on his face.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages and investigators haven't established a motive for the incident, police spokesperson Scott Pattison said.

Edmonton police investigate a hit and run that saw a group of teenage boys chased by a vehicle into a field. (David Bajer/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|