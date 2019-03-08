2 teen girls struck by bus in west Edmonton

A school bus struck two 13-year-old girls Friday afternoon in the Hamptons area of west Edmonton, leaving one of the girls in serious, life-threatening condition.

A spokesperson for Alberta Health Services said EMS responded just before 4 p.m. Friday near 205th Street and Hemingway Road. Two female patients were transported to hospital, one in serious life-threatening condition and one in stable condition.

According to Edmonton police, it was reported that the two girls were crossing Hemingway Road at 206th Street when they were struck by a westbound school bus.

None of the students on the bus nor the 44-year-old male driver were injured. Edmonton police said charges are pending against the driver.

Police closed Hemingway Road between 201st and 205th Streets on Friday afternoon to investigate the incident, but the road has since reopened.

Most roads in the area are snow-covered following a dump of snow overnight.