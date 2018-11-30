Edmonton tax hikes could be lower than expected

A new report shows the city can save money in several departments to reduce the tax increase for property owners over the next four years.

Areas that could be trimmed include the Edmonton Police Service, cannabis legalization supports, snow and ice removal and turf maintenance.

Several Edmonton councillors have been questioning the efficiency of some services and programs, projected to require a 3.3 per cent tax increase for 2019 and more in subsequent years.

The 3.3 per cent hike translates to $2,540 in property tax for people who own a home assessed at $397,000 — $79 more than in 2018.

In September, Coun. Andrew Knack asked city administration to find efficiencies within the budgets so the hike could be "reduced, changed, or eliminated."

He asked to staff to look at reducing the tax levy to between one and four per cent.

The report, released Friday, suggests the city could reduce the proposed tax rate by four per cent if it cut $65 million from the 2019 budget and $186 million over four years.

Knack said some suggestions related to staffing and workforce strategies could work. In some departments, when people retire, the city doesn't need to rehire for the same position.

He said he's gone through the list and flagged the items that he thinks make sense.

"This one's pretty easy, it's a quick win," he said of his list. "Here are the ones that aren't a quick win."

Knack believes the city could reasonably save about $75 million over the next four years.

The report suggests the city could implement a "flexible work plan and staffing schedule to significantly reduce overtime costs and required labour to deliver the Snow and Ice Control program."

"They're saying 'we can do this and still provide the same program and save money, this is almost one of those ones that you have to ask yourself why couldn't we have just done this already?" Knack said.

Much of it would come from the suggested police budget.

"That still means police gets an increase each year for the next four years, just not nearly to the same level as originally projected."

Council still has several days to debate the proposed $4.3 billion capital budget and $3 billion operating budget.

