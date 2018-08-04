Vandals target Edmonton's Talus Dome roadside art
No one reported the damage to Edmonton police or the city’s 311 line
One of Edmonton's most controversial pieces of public art has been vandalized, the city confirmed Saturday.
The Talus Dome — more casually referred to as the Talus balls — has been covered in green paint.
The Edmonton Arts Council manages the city's public art collection and will assess the damage and arrange for clean-up, but that may not happen until Tuesday, the city says.
The sculpture near the Quesnell Bridge off the Whitemud freeway has been targeted in the past, but the city didn't know how many times.
Made up of about 1,000 hand-crafted stainless steel spheres, the sculpture refers to the "coexistence of the man-made and the natural," the city's website says.
Before the bridge was put in, talus — a slop or deposit of broken rock debris, formed naturally along the river valley.
The Talus Dome cost an estimated $600,000.