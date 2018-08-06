Edmontonians to protest swastika vandalism at anti-hate rally

An anti-hate rally is planned after a west Edmonton neighbourhood was vandalized with swastikas last week.

The rally is slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday outside Talmud Torah school, where one swastika was found painted on the basketball court.

Officers also found multiple swastikas around the Callingwood South and Gariepy neighbourhoods — including at a bus stop and on a single residential driveway. Police are investigating.

On social media, Edmonton-McClung MLA Lorne Dach encouraged Edmontonians to attend the rally at 6320 172nd St.

"Silence cannot be a response to hate, you have to oppose it," said Dach in an interview Monday. "Otherwise people feel they have permission to continue, and it grows. So we have to nip it in the bud."



