While Edmonton is often a leader in Canada, even North America, in implementing sustainable public transit options, decades of car-oriented development and urban sprawl may be holding it back, says a report commissioned by Transport Canada.

Canadian Urban Mobility 2.0 looks at how open Canadian municipalities are to introduce innovation around sustainable transportation.

The report studied how people move around — whether by cycling, mass transit, or personal vehicles — in cities such as Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa-Gatineau, Montreal and Halifax.

"It's worth pointing out that sustainable transportation is not necessarily electric cars," lead author, Julian Faid, told CBC Edmonton's Radio Active on Tuesday. "Sustainable transportation is space-efficient transportation."

Buses move as many people as possible, in a small amount of space, on a single engine, Faid said.

Edmonton has the second largest battery-bus program in the country, with more units on the way, the report found.

The city plans to add 20 more units this year 's to its fleet of 40 electric buses.

The city is the first in North America to have overhead chargers in transit facilities, which reduces the amount of floor space needed for charging.

"The goal ultimately for this report was to sort of determine how prepared these eight major cities are for what we call mobility innovations," Faid said.

The report did not compare the cities as there are too many overriding differences between them. For example, Vancouver and Montreal are limited by geography, whereas Edmonton has an abundance of space.

"It shifts on how they might move around their city and how much innovation they may or may not need," Faid said.

The team conducted its research by examining policy documents, council minutes, news clippings, and municipality reports.

Researchers also interviewed between three to five planners from each city, he said.

Innovation goes beyond technology

The report showed that large cities are able to pilot new mobility innovations because they have more resources.

But innovation, isn't just about technology.

For example, Edmonton's planners are focusing on equal access for all community members, by working toward a 15-minute city, where transit users are no more than a 15-minute walk from necessities such as grocery stores, and medical clinics.

"The city plan outlines ambitious targets such as Edmontonians being able to complete 50 per cent of their daily trips through transit and active modes," said Pablo Orozco, general supervisor of the city's safe mobility strategies.

Transport Canada's new report studies how people move around their cities, whether that's by driving, public transit, or even e-scooters. (Codie McLachlan/CBC)

Edmontonians will start seeing these ideas become reality over the next decade, Orozco said in an email.

But as the report says, "decades of car-oriented development creates challenges for getting uptake on alternative and more attainable modes of transportation," while "continued sprawl makes cost-effective and easily accessible public transit difficult to implement and operate in all parts of the city."

"There is no doubt that where we are going as a city will be challenged by how we got here," Orozco said. "The over-reliance on driving is a direct result of how we have historically decided to grow our city."