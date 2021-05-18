Edmonton homicide detectives investigating three suspicious deaths in three days

Three separate suspicious deaths over the weekend and Monday are being investigated by Edmonton police homicide detectives.

The deaths have not been linked.

On Tuesday, police said the homicide unit was investigating the suspicious death of a 57-year-old man in west Edmonton.

Officers responded to a trouble-not-known call around 9:45 p.m. Monday at a multi-unit residence in the Thorncliff neighbourhood, near 177th Street and 81st Avenue.

According to a news release, officers found a dead man on arrival. Another man was located nearby and taken into custody.

Police say the two men knew each other. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

That follows two other suspicious deaths this weekend also being investigated by homicide detectives, including a dead man discovered in the Kildare neighbourhood on Sunday morning.

Information regarding the suspicious death of a woman in northwest Edmonton was released Monday.

Around 10:50 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of a dead woman in the Athlone neighbourhood, near the area of 129th Street and 128th Avenue.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.