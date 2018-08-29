Homicide confirmed in northeast Edmonton shooting

A man found critically injured, lying in the street in northeast Edmonton was the victim of a homicide, police confirmed Wednesday.

An autopsy has concluded that Clinton Roderick Roasting, 32, died from a gunshot wound, police said.

Roasting was found by police around 2 a.m. Monday, lying in a green space in the Rundle Heights neighbourhood.

Patrol officers were answering a 911 call at the East Parkview Estates townhouse complex at 116A Avenue and 32nd Street. Neighbours reported hearing a disturbance and a gunshot.

Roasting died shortly after police arrived, despite attempts by first responders to resuscitate him, police said.

The EPS Homicide Section is investigating. Investigators decided to release the victim's name because it "serves an investigative purpose," police said in a news release on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on Roasting's death is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.