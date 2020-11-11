Homicide detectives investigate suspicious death in north-central Edmonton

Homicide detectives are investigating after officers responding to a weapons complaint found a person dead inside a north-central Edmonton home.

Patrol members found the body around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday inside a residence in the area of 120th Avenue and 102nd Street, police said in a news release.



Police are describing the death as suspicious. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

Police provided no further details on the age or gender of the dead person. Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

As of Wednesday morning, officers remained at the scene in the Westwood neighbourhood. Police tape encircled a small bungalow where several patrol vehicles remained parked outside.