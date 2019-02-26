Edmonton police investigating suspicious death of 42-year-old man

Edmonton police are investigating the suspicious death Tuesday morning of a 42-year-old man in northeast Edmonton.

A 911 call at 12:40 a.m. reported shots fired at a home near 135th Avenue and 38th Street, in the Belmont neighbourhood, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Officers arrived to find a man dead inside the home.

Police said the victim is known to them, but they are not releasing his name nor any descriptions of suspects or a vehicle.

An autopsy hasn't yet been scheduled.