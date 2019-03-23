New
Suspicious death under investigation in southeast Edmonton
Police are investigating after a man found injured in a southeast Edmonton home died in hospital Friday evening. His death is considered suspicious.
Police were called to a home in the Lakewood Village area for a reported stabbing
Police are investigating after a man found injured in a southeast Edmonton home died in hospital Friday evening.
His death is considered suspicious.
The Edmonton Police Service was called to the Lakewood Village area of the Kameyosek neighbourhood around 8:30 p.m. MT for a reported stabbing.
The man, 35, was found injured inside a home.
He was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
No one is in custody, but police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
