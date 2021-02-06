Support for protesting farmers in India gaining momentum in Edmonton

What started as a way for a group of friends to keep motivated and stay in shape during the pandemic, has now turned into a mission to support the farmers' protest in India.

Sunny Brar and Kenny Bhullar, both from families of Punjabi descent, have been running and training for marathons throughout Edmonton with a group of friends that has grown to more than 50 in size.

"We're out here, trying to raise awareness on the issue," said Brar whose parents both come from farming backgrounds in the state of Punjab.

'This is me running for the farmers'

Farmers have been protesting for months, expressing anger over controversial new agriculture laws in India.

Legislation changed the rules around the sale, pricing and storage of produce from the country's agricultural regions.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the changes will allow farmers to set prices and allow them to sell crops to private businesses and corporations, giving them more freedom.

Farmers say the change will ravage their livelihoods and allow private companies to exploit the market.

The protests reached a fever pitch last month when farmers stormed the historic Red Fort in Republic Day protests

Brar and Bhullar started a GoFundMe page called 'Run For Farmers of India.' So far, they've raised close to $10,000, their goal is to reach $20,000.

"What those funds will go towards is providing basic necessities for the farmers at the frontlines of the protest, in terms of food, shelter, warm clothing, medical supplies etcetera," said Brar.

"I told myself, 'this is me running for farmers,' this is me getting out there in the cold'," added Bhullar who recently completed a 42-kilometre trek from Cameron Heights, through the river valley to downtown and back.

He says seeing elderly farmers marching and sleeping out in the cold in India prompted him to realize running in subzero temperatures and training to run a marathon was the least he could do.

"It was a great way to tie in a way to stay fit, but also having the purpose be deeper than just fitness, recognizing we're doing this for a good cause."

Mason Kenny joined the group to train and run and recently ran 42 kilometres with Bhullar and another friend. He said he wasn't very informed at first but he started hearing more talk about the farmers' protest.

"As I started talking to the other guys in this group, on my own I began doing research I started realizing what's going on," he added.

'They understand injustice'

Sunny Chattha and Harman Kandola host a one hour show every Tuesday called BAAZ Weekly at My Radio 580 AM. The one hour program caters to Edmonton's Indian diaspora. They said community engagement on the farmers' protest is unlike anything they've ever seen.

Sunny Chattha, left and Harman Kandola, right are co-hosts of BAAZ Weekly, a community radio show on My Radio 580 AM. The one-hour program caters to Edmonton's Indian diaspora about current events, including the farmers protest in India. (Min Dhariwal/CBC) "People will pay attention to human rights abuses," said Chattha, who admits when authorities recently cut off internet, and phone service he was worried about things escalating even further.

"The third generation who've maybe never even been to India understand it from a different lens of social media and injustice, especially with the Black Lives Matter from last summer they understand injustice and they can see the equivalency of the injustices going on right now in India."

Kandola said it's easy for people to relate with the farmers' plight.

"I think when it comes to an issue with farmers a lot of people will resonate that farmers are ultimately protected space, what we're seeing is a group of people in India, farmers in particular who are now being left and attacked."

Another radio station in Edmonton, Radio Desh Punjab, has been a staple in the community for decades. The walls of the studio are lined with old Bollywood and Hindi movie cassettes, a reflection of the longevity of the station, which has served the community since 1979.

Kulmit Singh Sangha is the station's longtime host.

He said the events of the last two weeks have people in Edmonton with connections to Punjab stressed out and worried for family who are still there.

"Outrage, heartbroken and also they feel, you know helpless that they can't do anything," added Sangha, when describing the sentiment of his many loyal followers, some of whom came to Canada from India more than 50 years ago.

Kulmit Sangha hosts a long standing call in show on Desh Punjab Radio in Edmonton, which has been running since 1979. (Min Dhariwal/CBC) "It makes your blood boil. What's going on here? What did they do wrong?" said Sangha.

'They have to come to a resolution'

Even though Prime Minister Modi has faced criticism during the protest, support for him in India and abroad is just as great according to Satwinder Bains, an associate professor of Social, Cultural, and Media studies at University of the Fraser Valley in Abbotsford, B.C.

"I do feel that the governments of the day have the power of the people behind them," said Bains referring to the ruling BJP party who have won the last two elections with landslide victories in India.

Bains said she can see two possible outcomes for the dispute.

She says the first option is to uphold the values of democracy and find a resolution, while the second option is to continue on the road of the last six months, a wait-and-see approach.

"The longer this protest goes on, I don't think it's any value to government and I don't believe it's any benefit to the farmer in the sense that they have to come to a resolution, they must go back and till their lands, they must go back and feed the rest of India," she added saying the country's long-standing agricultural system will have to bend somewhat to change.

"I do think it's going to be a slower process, but I do think at the end of the day people who either oppose the farmers' protest, or those that support have to come to some middle ground to understand how do we make this a beneficial situation."