Edmonton super fan gears up to see Rolling Stones for 31st, 32nd and maybe 33rd time

With the Rolling Stones celebrating their 60th year together with a European tour, Edmonton actor and improviser Donovan Workun is packing his bags to see the band live for the 31st, 32nd and possibly 33rd time.

"The songs they write together are just like the soundtrack to my life," he told CBC's Radio Active .

"And Mick Jagger is just super cool."

9:37 Rolling Stones fandom We speak to Edmonton comedian Donovan Workun who plans to go far to see the Rolling Stones. Why Donovan? Why? 9:37

Workun's love of the Rolling Stones comes from a deep place. When he was 13, his older brother died and passed on his record collection.

"Going through them, there were all the Led Zeppelin and The Doors and all these '70s records that he had," Workun recalls. "And then of course he had a couple Rolling Stones records in there.

"Putting them on I realized that I somehow intrinsically knew some of these songs. I think genetically it's just in me."

The price of fandom

Workun has traveled as far as Paris to see his beloved Stones. Another show in Vegas cost him $1,200 a ticket. As pricey as they are, Workun says he's used to paying a pretty penny.

For his first concert, Oct. 21, 1989, at the Los Angeles Forum, a 19-year old Workun had his mom cosign a bank loan.

"The bank manager was like, 'What are you doing with this money?' And I'm like, 'I'm going to see the Stones,'" he says.

An investment like that requires commitment.

"To be honest, in the last 30 years, I have seen two musical acts," Workun says. "Basically, the Rolling Stones and Stompin' Tom Connors."

At his kids’ first Stones concert in Anaheim, his family ended up in LA Weekly. (Submitted by Donovan Workun.)

Over the years, Workun has amassed a collection of T-shirts and merchandise, including a pinball machine. During the pandemic he added a tattoo that puts his love of the Stones on his forearm.

But his years of appreciation have earned him credibility as a fan. Workun appears in the IMAX movie the Rolling Stones shot at Wembley Stadium in 1990 where he sat front row.

Backstage at Madison Square Gardens Workun "drank all their Stella Artois" and got to meet Charlie Watts, before the drummer died in 2021.

Workun has passed on his love of the Rolling Stones to his children and family.

"The first time they saw them, we went to Anaheim. And I remember people doing that cliche thing of like, 'Why did you bring your kids?'" he says.

"They were 11 and nine. And my daughter knew all the words to all the songs.

"They make me proud."

A comeback for concerts

Workun and his kids went to Los Angeles in October 2021 to see the Rolling Stones at SoFi Stadium. (Submitted by Donovan Workun)

For the Stones' SIXTY tour, Workun and a friend are planning to hop a couple of countries to see the band. As a working actor, fitting in as many shows into as little time is key and has him eyeing dates in England, the Netherlands and even Sweden.

"I mean if you're willing to go that far right?" he says. "I might try to hit them in Liverpool and then four days later they're in Amsterdam. Or I might just see them twice at Hyde Park in London."

"It's just a smorgasbord."

Workun admits that after 60 years, there is a repetition to the Stones' live shows.

"They usually play about 20 songs. Of course they're going to do about 15 of them that everybody knows every word to," he says. "And then they try to do kind of a deep dive and pick a couple songs that only the diehard fans know."

But the feeling is something Workun can't get enough of, even with band mates pushing 80 years old.

"It's a bit of a cliche to say, 'Well they're in their 70s and they're still doing it," he admits. "All their songs are slowing down. They're not the Stones of the '70s, or even the '80s or the '90s. But their songs just speak to me."

"It's the energy. It's just rock and roll."