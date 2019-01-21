Learning the lindy hop with Edmonton's Swingin' Sundays

On the main floor of Edmonton's city hall, a new generation of swing dancers is learning to lindy hop.

Every Sunday afternoon a crowd gathers for Swingin' City Sundays.

The event, offered by Sugar Swing Ballroom, offers swing dancing lesson for the masses, set to the tune of live big-band performances.

"There are a lot of pluses with this program," said Bob Rasko, an event organizer and Churchill Square programmer for the Edmonton Arts Council. "It's pretty feel-good. I love it. I love it.

"I'll get out there. I'll bust a move. I'll shimmy sham."

New dancers mix with veterans at the weekly gatherings. (Clare Bonnyman/CBC)

On the dance floor, professional dancers and oldtimers from the days of sock hops and poodle skirts mingle with new, less graceful, dancers still learning how to cut a rug.

The weekly gatherings are like going to a family wedding "minus your weird family," Rasko said.

You can't hide in the dark corners here. - Bob Rasko

"We wanted to have an event where we could have very young kids to grandparents, grabbing that whole family demographic," Rasko said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"A lot of that swing music is what the older generation grew up to but it's still really fun and bouncy.

"My favourite part is watching the interaction between the little ones and the older dancers."

We're stepping into January in a whole new way- we explore free Swing dancing in Edmonton. 7:39

Each event includes a lesson on the basics. Some need the instruction more than others, Rasko said.

"You can't hide in the dark corners here so Sugar Swing dance club comes in and will do a little dance lesson so you feel comfortable," he said.

"You don't have to do all the trick moves, like the shimmy shams and the wiggle waggles. By the way, those words are completely made up. Those are not real dance moves."

Larry and Lorraine Dorrosch describe the dances as the highlight of winter. (Clare Bonnyman/CBC)

The dances, which take place every Sunday through January and February, have been a city hall staple every winter for more than five years.

Sugar Swing founder Birkley Wisniewski said the crowds at city hall continue to grow. Sugar Swing normally hosts classes at its south Edmonton dance studio.

He said the event is a great opportunity to bring swing dancing out of the traditional studio. It also allows older dancers to pass on their skills to the next generation.

"They like being part of being a beginner again," Wisniewski said. "There is an excitement to learning something the first time, or being around people who are learning the first time.

"It's kind of great to see all ages come out … that's cool, that's really huge."

I admit I dance like a cow on ice but nevertheless, it's still fun. - Larry Dorrosch

Swingin' Sundays regular Larry Dorrosch agrees.

"I think it's the highlight of the winter here, even though I admit I dance like a cow on ice but nevertheless, it's still fun," said Dorrosch, who comes to the dances often with his wife Lorraine.

"It's a lot of fun," Lorraine Dorrosch said.

"The dancing is coming back to me because, when I was younger, I used to dance. And then I took a break. And here we are at 70, learning how to dance again."