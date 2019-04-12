Gravel begone: Spring cleaning set to get underway on Edmonton streets

The next official sign of spring is due to hit Edmonton streets next week.

Street sweeping will get underway on Monday, weather permitting, the city said in a news release Friday.

Residents are urged to move their vehicles off city streets when crews are in their neighbourhood; those that aren't moved may get a "courtesy tow" to a nearby road but they won't be ticketed.

"Residents can help do their part by removing their vehicles and providing our crews plenty of room to work as we clear sand and debris from our city's boulevards and streets," said Andrew Grant, general supervisor for Infrastructure Field Operations.

Signs will be posted in neighbourhoods in advance of the work. As well, sweeping schedules are posted online at edmonton.ca/streetsweeping.

In a bid to limit disruption, the city will do major or high-volume roads at night and residential areas during the day. When the busy roads are being cleaned, motorists should expect to see officers, flashing lights and blocked lanes.

The sweeping process will take seven to eight weeks. The city news release notes that, while each neighbourhood has a designated week for residential sweeping, they may see crews earlier if the work gets ahead of schedule.