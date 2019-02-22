Epcor shuts down rogue rink on Edmonton stormwater pond

An unsanctioned skating rink that has operated for the past 15 years on a west Edmonton stormwater pond has been shut down and the equipment removed.

Epcor crews came to the Glastonbury neighbourhood rink on Wednesday and began clearing the ice of equipment, said Allan Sporer, who has been responsible for creating and maintaining the surface, in an interview Friday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"Five people in yellow vests showed up and removed the nets and the bench," Sporer said. "No warning. Nothing. Just loaded them on the truck and took them away."

'Over the top'

He said letters dropped in area mailboxes informed residents that the nets had been taken by Epcor and could be retrieved by the owners.

"They didn't know whose equipment it was so they just took it," he said.

"We had no issues with the pond ... it's just over the top."

Epcor has been urging people to stay off the pond for months. Earlier this winter, the utilities provider installed a new warning sign near the rink, warning "Danger: not safe for any activity" and began posting warning notices in neighbourhood mailboxes.

Sporer said he monitored ice thickness weekly. He maintains that the pond was safe and that the rink was good for the neighbourhood.

"They put notices in multiple people's mailboxes all around the neighbourhood saying that we were putting our lives at risk by skating on more than a foot of ice," Sporer said.

"Twenty-four inches of ice doesn't disappear overnight. I've seen it. I think I'm putting my life more at risk driving up the Henday."

Dangerous, unpredictable

City bylaws prohibit the use of stormwater ponds for recreational purposes.

Cindy Shepel, director of drainage operations for Epcor, said water conditions within stormwater ponds can be unpredictable and dangerous. The City of Edmonton's ice safety web page also discourages recreational use, listing the factors that prevent it from freezing as evenly as natural water bodies.

"Particularly at this time of year, there is unpredictability in the ice thickness," she said. "The snowmelt from roads, yards and public spaces can contribute to poor water quality because of contaminants.

"These contaminants raise the temperature of the water and cause dangerous and unpredictable ice levels."

Shepel said neighbourhood residents have received at least three warnings about the rink.

"And a fourth one was hand-delivered last week, letting them know that were planning to remove the recreational items that were on that stormwater management facility that were promoting recreation," she said.

"We've had a very intensive messaging campaign about the risks of using these stormwater management facilities for recreation."

Epcor says water conditions on stormwater ponds can be unpredictable and dangerous. (Mark Connolly/CBC)

Sporer doesn't know whether he will bother retrieving his confiscated equipment.

He will also be moving a few blocks further away from the pond and was already reconsidering whether to maintain the rink after this winter.

"It's going to be spring here soon so my bike will be coming out so I won't be worrying about skating on a pond."